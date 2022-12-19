Money laundering: Labour Party campaign council confirms Okupe’s payment of N13m fine for conviction

The Labour Party presidential campaign council has confirmed that its Director-General, Doyin Okupe, has paid a N13 million fine following his conviction for money laundering by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had earlier on Monday sentenced Okupe to a 52-year in prison after he was convicted for money laundering and diversion of funds.

The convict, who is also the Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, was arraigned on a 59-count charge of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for accepting N204 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

The judge found the ex-presidential aide guilty in 26 out of the 59 charges.

She ordered that the 26 charges which attract a two-year jail term each, would run concurrently.

READ ALSO: Okupe pays N13m fine after conviction for money laundering

Ojukwu, however, gave the convict an option of N500, 000 fine in each of the counts, totaling N13 million to be paid before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The council’s Media Officer, Diran Onifade, confirmed the development to journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, ahead of the party’s campaign rally slated to hold in the state on Tuesday.

He, however, said the decision to appeal the judgment lies with Okupe.

“The decision to appeal the ruling or not rests with Dr. Okupe, the Labour Party or its campaign council cannot influence that,” the media officer stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now