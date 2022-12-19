Okupe’s conviction will not demoralise me – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has reacted to the conviction of the director-general of the party’s campaign council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, for money laundering by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had earlier on Monday sentenced the medical doctor-turned politician to a 52-year in prison following his conviction for money laundering and diversion of funds.

Okupe was arraigned on a 59-count charge of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for accepting N204 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

The judge found the ex-presidential aide guilty in 26 out of the 59 charges.

She ordered that the 26 charges which attract a two-year jail term each, would run concurrently.

Ojukwu, however, gave the convict an option of N500, 000 fine in each of the counts, totaling N13 million to be paid before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Okupe had since regained his freedom after paying the fine in court.

Obi, who addressed journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Monday, said he was not bothered by the LP campaign chief’s conviction.

The ex-Anambra State governor added that the development would not affect his 2023 election campaign.

He said: “I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the court and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralise me.

“Today, when I arrived in Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that, and I said to him that nothing demoralises me.

“In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me, otherwise, I would have been where they dropped me before. This election, if they like, let them do anything about people who are around me. I will get there.”

