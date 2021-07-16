Entertainment
Mother of Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, says she’s not seen him three years, since she was accused of being a witch
Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, the mother of Ghanaian music superstar, Shatta Wale has revealed in a recent interview session that she has not set eyes on her musician son in three years.
Speaking during an interview on Accra-based radio, Hot FM on Thursday, July 15, Elsie stated that Shatta Wale doesn’t visit her, neither does he take care of her the way he used to.
Speaking further, Shatta’s mother alleged that her son’s girlfriend, Magdalene Luv told her son to cut ties with her because she is a witch.
Elsie explained that Magdalene has destroyed her relationship with her son and has gone ahead to destroy whatever existed between Shatta Wale and his estranged baby mama, Shatta Michy.
