MURIC urges Police authorities to promote Corporal with Ph.D

The Muslim Rights Convern (MURIC) has lept to the defence of a Police Corporal, Dr Nnaji Ebenezer Chibueze, who has been stuck in the same rank despite bagging a Ph.D degree while in service.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola, who railed against the Police authorities for refusing to regularize the academic qualifications of Dr. Chibueze in tandem with the commensurate rank.

Akintola also detailed the academic qualifications of the said policeman while appealing to the IGP, Usman Baba, to ensure justice was done in order to encourage the brightest brains to join the Police Force.

MURIC said, “Dr. Nnaji Ebenezer Chibueze, a native of Umuezibuoko Umualu in Isiuzor local government area of Enugu State, has remained in the same rank as a police corporal three years after bagging his doctorate degree. It is our humble opinion that something is wrong here unless police authorities have a cassu belli for refusing to regularize his rank in accordance with his educational qualification.

“From our findings, Ebenezer’s educational background has been the normal routine. From Odorbia Primary School in Umuezibuoko, Umualu (1994-1999) to Community Secondary School, Umualu and Community Secondary School, Ihaohuala in Ihamufu Isiuzor local government area Enugu State where he obtained his Junior School Certificate and the West Africa Senior School Certificate in 2005.

“He got his Bachelor of Science Education in Political Science, Administration and Supervision in the year 2010 at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) and his masters degree in the same field at the Abia State University in 2016. He topped his degrees with a PhD in the same field in 2019. It is interesting that Ebenezer’s cumulative grade point average in his first, second and doctorate degrees were 4.40, 4.35 and 4.3 respectively.

“Although Dr. Nnaji Ebenezer Chibueze was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in the year 2012 after his university education, his first degree was not considered. But he had to join the force to make ends meet as no other job opportunity was available.

“It is common knowledge that any interested person with Masters or PhD who wishes to lecture in the Nigeria Police Academy, stands a good chance. But Ebenezer is yet to receive a response to his application dated 15th January, 2020.

“MURIC appeals to the IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, to use his good office to intervene in the plight of Dr. Nnaji Ebenezer Chibueze. The reward of academic brilliance should be a commensurate rank or position.

“We cannot afford to continue to waste our intellectuals. Besides, the best police officers have often been the most highly educated perhaps because of their exposure to different civilisations and cultures. Our police personnel are doing a tremendous job for this country. They deserve attention.”

