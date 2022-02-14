Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Monday February 14, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Ahead of convention, APC begins sale of forms on Monday

The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, has confirmed that the party will, on Monday, commence the sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices ahead of the party’s national convention slated for February 26. Read More

2. SERAP sues Nigerian govt over refusal to publish details of agreement with Twitter

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against the Federal Government over its refusal to publish the details of its agreement with Twitter. Read More

3. Thugs attack Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, kill one, injure many

The Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, residence of embattled Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, was, on Saturday, attacked by heavily armed thugs who killed one of the agitator’s aides and injured many others. Read More

4. IPOB faction working with Umahi against Nnamdi Kanu —Ex-Biafra Radio head, Ekpa

Self-styled disciple of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and one-time Director General of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has accused the proscribed group’s Directorate of State (DoS), of working in concert with Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to undermine Kanu and the group’s general interest. Read More

5. Bandits becoming more daring because of Buhari, he’s weak —Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district at the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has blamed the boldness and audacity of bandits in the North-West on President Muhammadu Buhari’s lack of firmness in dealing with them decisively. Read More

6. A’Ibom Gov, Emmanuel, blames witches, wizards over incomplete projects

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has given reasons why some important projects embarked upon by his government are yet to be completed, blaming witches and wizards in the state for hindering the progression of the works. Read More

7. Ebonyi PDP accuses state govt of scheming to arrest party leaders

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the state government of scheming to arrest some of its party leaders under the guise of tackling insecurity. Read More

8. Gunmen invade Kaduna community, kill village head, wife, burn houses, churches

Gunmen suspected to be militia have killed a village head, Gowon Mutua and his wife, Hauwa, while razing down homes and churches in the Ramin Kura community in Badurim Sama ward of Kauru local government area of Kaduna State, in the early hours of Sunday. Read More

9. DSS arrests Indian with 134,700 bottles of codeine in Sokoto

The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested an Indian businessman, Vyapak Nutal, over the alleged smuggling of 134,700 bottles of codeine syrup. Read More

10. D’Tigress beat Mali to qualify for FIBA 2022 World Cup

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have secured a ticket for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup billed to hold in Australia. Read More

