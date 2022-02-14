News
Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Monday February 14, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation might interest you.
1. Ahead of convention, APC begins sale of forms on Monday
The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, has confirmed that the party will, on Monday, commence the sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices ahead of the party’s national convention slated for February 26. Read More
2. SERAP sues Nigerian govt over refusal to publish details of agreement with Twitter
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against the Federal Government over its refusal to publish the details of its agreement with Twitter. Read More
3. Thugs attack Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, kill one, injure many
The Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, residence of embattled Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, was, on Saturday, attacked by heavily armed thugs who killed one of the agitator’s aides and injured many others. Read More
4. IPOB faction working with Umahi against Nnamdi Kanu —Ex-Biafra Radio head, Ekpa
Self-styled disciple of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and one-time Director General of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has accused the proscribed group’s Directorate of State (DoS), of working in concert with Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to undermine Kanu and the group’s general interest. Read More
5. Bandits becoming more daring because of Buhari, he’s weak —Shehu Sani
The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district at the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has blamed the boldness and audacity of bandits in the North-West on President Muhammadu Buhari’s lack of firmness in dealing with them decisively. Read More
Read also: Top 10 Nigerian Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday Morning, February 13, 2022
6. A’Ibom Gov, Emmanuel, blames witches, wizards over incomplete projects
The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has given reasons why some important projects embarked upon by his government are yet to be completed, blaming witches and wizards in the state for hindering the progression of the works. Read More
7. Ebonyi PDP accuses state govt of scheming to arrest party leaders
The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the state government of scheming to arrest some of its party leaders under the guise of tackling insecurity. Read More
8. Gunmen invade Kaduna community, kill village head, wife, burn houses, churches
Gunmen suspected to be militia have killed a village head, Gowon Mutua and his wife, Hauwa, while razing down homes and churches in the Ramin Kura community in Badurim Sama ward of Kauru local government area of Kaduna State, in the early hours of Sunday. Read More
9. DSS arrests Indian with 134,700 bottles of codeine in Sokoto
The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested an Indian businessman, Vyapak Nutal, over the alleged smuggling of 134,700 bottles of codeine syrup. Read More
10. D’Tigress beat Mali to qualify for FIBA 2022 World Cup
Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have secured a ticket for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup billed to hold in Australia. Read More
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...