Thugs attack Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, kill one, injure many

The Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, residence of embattled Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, was, on Saturday, attacked by heavily armed thugs who killed one of the agitator’s aides and injured many others.

Igboho’s lead counsel, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), who confirmed this in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, said the armed thugs stormed “Igboho’s residence and macheted the associates of the Yoruba Nation campaigner, leaving one of his aides dead.”

Aliyu noted that the cause of the fracas which was yet to be ascertained, also left many people injured.

“The hoodlums who were armed with assorted weapons, attacked the same house of Sunday Adeyemo that the Department of State Services attacked on July 1, 2021.

“The incident has been reported to the police and they have started investigations but no one seems to know what happened or the reason for the attack,” he wrote.

