Top 10 Nigerian Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday Morning, February 13, 2022

1. What I told Buhari on 2023 presidency – Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Saturday he told President Muhammadu Buhari he wanted to succeed him as President and not to step on his toes. Read More

2. ‘Politics taken too far,’ Ortom blasts security agents over denial of access to Osinbajo

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday expressed disappointment that he was stopped from seeing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by security agents in Makurdi, the state capital. Read More

3. Nigerian govt’s debts to workers hit N8.7tr

The Federal Government’s debts to Nigerian workers has increased to N8.7 trillion after borrowing N642.9 billion last year. Read More

4. Why Buhari is reluctant to sign electoral bill – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday President Mohammed Buhari was reluctant to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill because of fears the All Progressives Congress (APC) would lose the 2023 General Elections. Read More

5. NIMC restores NIN Verification Service portal

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said on Saturday the National Identification Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) portal has been fully restored. Read More

6. Atiku speaks on zoning

Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has added his voice to the issue of zoning of political offices in the country. Read More

7. IPOB accuses Uzodinma, security agents of orchestrating killings in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and the security agencies of orchestrating the killings and abductions in the South-East. Read More

8. APC to present a united front in 2023 elections – Gov Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would present a united front in the 2023 general elections. Read More

9. Oil marketer, Brittany-U, rejects NNPC’s claim on importation of adulterated fuel to Nigeria

Oil marketing company, Brittania-U, has denied involvement in the importation and supply of adulterated petroleum products in the country. Read More

10. Chelsea beat Palmeiras in extra-time to win historic Club World Cup

English Premier League club, Chelsea have emerged champions of the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Brazilian club Palmeiras in the final on Saturday night. Read More

