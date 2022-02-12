‘Politics taken too far,’ Ortom blasts security agents over denial of access to Osinbajo

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday expressed disappointment that he was stopped from seeing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by security agents in Makurdi, the state capital.

The governor was not allowed to enter the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in the state capital to receive the Vice President who was on his way to Jalingo, Taraba State, for the convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Wukari.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom said he received a letter from the State House that Osinbajo would go through Makurdi enroute Taraba state for the convocation ceremony.

He described the attitude of the security agents who stopped him from seeing the Vice President as “politics taken too far.”

Ortom said: “Unfortunately, on getting to the main gate of the air force, security personnel at the entrance said the governor’s convoy won’t be allowed in because according to them, they were not informed about the governor’s visit to the base to receive the Vice President.

“The governor wondered why he should be treated like that by the air force personnel in the state where he is the Chief Security Officer of the state.

“He vowed to report the matter to the Vice President for necessary action, stressing that there should be a clear difference between politics and governance.”

