N2.7m cash, N10m worth of drugs recovered as police raid drug cartel in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday said it recovered N2,722,750 cash and drugs worth over N10 million after a drug cartel was raided in the Mayas area of Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, disclosed this at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta while displaying the exhibits.

The police commissioner also explained that the command was held back from engaging the fleeing suspects to avoid civilian casualties.

Listing the recovered items, Ajogun said they included N2,722,750 cash, 110 parcels of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 50 packs of codeine, 12 packs of Rephnol.

Other items of the illegal drugs valued at over N10m were “six packs of uniplex codeine, four packs of Pandeen expectorant, two packs of emzoline, three packs of backwoods honey, one carton of max cough codeine, battle axes, cutlasses and dangerous charms.”

He however said efforts are being made to track the fleeing dealers to arrest them.

