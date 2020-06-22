N32.8 FRAUD: EFCC re-arrests convicted ex-director

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday the convicted former Assistant Director in the Federal Civil Service, John Yusuf, had been re-arrested by its operatives.

Yusuf, who was convicted by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, for N32.8 billion pension fraud in 2018 had been on the run since his conviction.

The court sentenced the ex-director to six years imprisonment and imposed a fine of N22.9billion on him for conniving with five other suspects to steal N32.8bn police pension fund.

The Head of Media and Publicity in the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Justice Baba Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday issued a remand order for him to serve his six years jail term in the Kuje custodial facility, Abuja.

Yusuf was initially sentenced to two years imprisonment by Justice Abubakar Talba of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in a plea-bargain arrangement.

The EFCC later approached the Appeal Court to aside the judgment and the appellate court sentenced him to six years imprisonment in 2018.

