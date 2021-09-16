Connect with us

NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against food storage in chemical containers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mojisola-Adeyeye

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, on Thursday warned Nigerians on the danger of storing food in containers formerly used for chemical products.

She gave the warning during a sensitisation campaign in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Adeyeye, who was represented at the forum by the agency’s Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research Directorate, Mrs. Ngozi Onuora, said such containers harboured carcinogenic substances which would not be scrubbed by washing and could develop harmful effects for humans in the long run.

READ ALSO:NAFDAC seizes truckload of fake milk in Sokoto

The NAFDAC chief said:  “It is harmful to use kerosene tankers to load groundnut oil, to use potassium bromate to bake bread in order to improve the dough and to dyes to redden palm oil.

“We also advise market women to desist from using chemicals to quicken the ripening of fruits like plantains and bananas because it is dangerous to health.”

Opinions

