Suspected vandal electrocuted in Yobe
A suspected vandal, Mohammed Isa, was on Thursday electrocuted by an overhead power line in Potiskum local government area of Yobe State.
The spokesman of the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, told journalists in Damaturu that the incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.
He said the suspect was found dead between two electric poles at Nassarawa area of Potiskum.
Abdulkarim said a police officer, Insp. Moses Gausa, and officials of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) brought down the victim and took him to Potiskum General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.
“The remains of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital mortuary while an investigation into the incident continued,” the spokesman added.
