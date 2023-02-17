Naira scarcity, Supreme Court suit to top agenda as Adamu invites APC governors to meeting Sunday

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, will meet the governors elected on the party’s platform on Sunday in Abuja.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The meeting is expected to look at the disagreement between President Muhammadu Buhari, and some governors over the redesign of the naira notes.

The president had in a national broadcast on Thursday extended the validity of old N200 notes till April 10 to ease sufferings in the country.

He also declared that the old N500 and N1000 notes had ceased to be legal tender contrary to the apex court’s directive that all the naira notes remain legal tender pending the determination of the suit filed by some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on the matter next Wednesday.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his counterparts in Kano, Jigawa, Lagos, and Ogun had rejected the president’s directive and insisted the old naira notes remain legal tender until the apex court determines otherwise.

This led the APC presidential campaign council to issue a statement dismissing the claim that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had influenced some governors to disregard the president’s order on the naira redesign.

In the statement, Morka revealed that the meeting would take place at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The statement read: “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, invites State Governors of the Party to an emergency meeting to be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, by 2:00 p.m. at the National Secretariat, Abuja.”

