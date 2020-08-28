Name Kwara stadium after ‘greatest player’ Yekini, Pinnick urges govt

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has urged the Kwara state government to immortalize Rashidi Yekini by naming a stadium after the late Super Eagles player.

Pinnick, who made the plea during the inauguration of the Kwara State Football House in Ilorin, mentioned other Nigerian states that have done same for their late indigenous stars.

Yekini scored Nigeria’s first ever goal at the World Cup in 1994, and hailed from Ira in Kwara State. He died in Ibadan May 4, 2012 aged 48.

In an international career that lasted only four years, Yekini bagged 37 goals in 58 appearances, becoming Nigeria’s highest goalscorer and holding the record 22 years after.

“When I go to Lagos, I see a stadium called Teslim Balogun stadium,” said Pinnick.

Read Also: Late Yekini rated better striker than Ghana’s Yeboah in FIFA poll

“when I go to Bayelsa, I see a stadium called Samson Siasia Stadium, I go to Port Harcourt, I see Adokiye (Amiesimaka) Stadium.

“But the greatest player ever in Nigeria, Rashidi Yekini does not have a stadium (named after him).

“I want to make an appeal on behalf of Nigeria football to name the Kwara stadium after Rashidi Yekini,” he added.

Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, during the event, said his administration was committed to reviving sporting infrastructure to create a conducive environment for talents.

The Governor also commended Pinnick for his great works at the NFF and his long-standing contributions to the game.

Meanwhile, the ban on non-contact sports in the state, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been lifted.

Join the conversation

Opinions