Nasarawa orders reopening of schools 49 days after closure
The Nasarawa State has ordered all schools in the state to reopen on September 19.
The government ordered the closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state on July 27 over reports of security threats in the neighbouring Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Education, Mohammed Sani-Bala, who announced the development in a statement in Lafia on Wednesday, asked parents and guardians to return their children and wards to school.
He said: “All boarding public and private schools shall resume on Sunday, September 18 for the First Term of the 2022/2023 academic session, while day schools shall resume on Monday, September 19.
READ ALSO: Nasarawa govt orders closure of schools over insecurity
“The Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, also directed that outstanding promotion examinations not concluded because of the sudden shutting of the schools in July should begin on September 19.
“The commissioner also directed Chief Evaluation Officers to monitor and ensure compliance with the directive.
“She assured members of the public, particularly parents, pupils and students that security had been enhanced in the schools to ensure the safety of students and teachers.”
