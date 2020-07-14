NASARAWA: Pregnant teenager commits suicide

A pregnant 14-year-old girl, Anita Dorowa, in Angwan Dorowa, Gbuja village, Andaha, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state has committed suicide.

She reportedly drank herbicide on Saturday and gave up the ghost on Tuesday morning in the hospital.

The deceased was an SS1 student of Government Science School Andaha, in the state

An anonymous source disclosed that Dorawa got pregnant during the lockdown and was beaten by her father upon discovery.

However, on Saturday, neighbours rushed to her room after hearing her scream, she was found struggling and gasping for breathe.

