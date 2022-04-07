NASS REPUBLIC: Again, a call to arms. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, last week, called on Nigerians to take up arms, and defend themselves against terrorists.

We picked two other interesting stories from the National Assembly (NASS) for your reading delight.

1. Defending self against terrorists

Hon. Doguwa, on March 31, decried the monumental failure of security agencies to provide security in the country, and advocated self-defence against attacks.

He made the call as a contribution to a motion sponsored by Hon. Shehu Balarabe, representing Birnin Gwari/Giwa Federal Constituency, Kaduna State.

“If the agencies of security have failed, then Nigerians should not be seen as failures…Let them organise and raise defence for their innocent souls because if the responsibility of the government and the security agencies cannot be carried out democratically, then let’s go to the jungle,” Doguwa said, among others.

Doguwa’s call for self-defence against criminal elements is not new. Several political office holders, including Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, had made such calls in the past.

The lawmaker’s call, however, depicts the depth of the failure of the Buhari-led administration to secure lives and property.

Sadly, it raises the argument about Nigeria’s gradual descent into anarchy and status of a failed state.

Bearing in mind that this call came from an APC member, who was ordinarily expected to defend the lapses of the Buhari administration, should be a source of worry for the ruling party, even as it prepares to remain in power in 2023.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Are we not human beings, is there no government? Foreigners are coming into this country. Immigration should wake up, there are a lot of foreigners in Niger State. Niger State has become a haven for Boko Haram. There is no action taken, no security forces, nobody is doing anything about it. These people have started using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). If we can’t do it, why not call foreign countries to come and help us.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Voting APC out of power

On March 30, the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, saying that the party has lost control of governance, and should be voted out of power in 2023.

Tofowomo stated this in Ile-Oluji where he was endorsed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the State to recontest the 2023 election in the Senatorial district.

“Nigeria has been wrecked. That is why we want to rescue this country and PDP is the only political party that can do it. Nigeria needs to be rescued from these people managing us ruthlessly, we need to reorganise Nigeria,” he said.

Read also: NASS REPUBLIC: Checking JAMB’s excessive fees. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Tofowomo’s outburst stems from the palpable failures of the ruling party, and is typical of the everyday rhetorics associated with opposition politics. However, his submission reflects the mood of several Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the Buhari administration, and want a more responsible leadership in the coming 2023 general elections.

Indeed, Tofowomo has the right to present his party, the PDP, as the only solution to the many headaches worrying the country. What worries most Nigerians, however, is that, arguably, the only difference between the PDP and the APC is in the name.

3. Additional state for South-East

A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on April 2, called for the creation of an additional State in the South-East region in order to address the alleged imbalance in Nigeria’s geopolitics.

“When it comes to voting, even in terms of resources distribution, we are short-changed. If you go to the House of Representatives, it is a similar thing. I believe that the fair thing to do is for the country to agree for us to have an extra State for the South-East,” Ekweremadu said while speaking at a Channels TV programme ‘Open Square’.

The lobby for the creation of an additional state in the South-East is one that has gone on for years.

While the former Deputy Senate President may be recognized for speaking up on what has been perceived as a marginalisation against the region, some political critics have also questioned the sincerity of his call.

This, they argue, may not be far removed from attempts being made to shore up his political capital as he prepares to contest for the governorship seat of Enugu State.

Whatever be the case, the perception of injustice remains strong and the Nigerian state may do well to find a political solution to the issue. For now, the region can only keep hope alive.

Answer: Senator Sani Musa

Musa made the statement, on February 23, 2022, while speaking on the spate of terrorist attacks in most Northern States, at the floor of the Senate. He represents Niger-East Senatorial District.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now