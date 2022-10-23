NASS REPUBLIC: Lamenting ravaging floods. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The members of the House of Representatives, last week, lamented over the ravaging floods experienced in different parts of the country.

1. Ravaging floods

On October 12, members of the House of Representatives charged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency over the ravaging floods that have caused monumental humanitarian disaster, impacting over one million Nigerians, across 275 Local Government Areas (LGAs), of the country.

Among the lawmakers that bared their minds on the devastating effects of the floods, during plenary, was the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Public Procurement, Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima.

“With all fairness, my place is almost in trouble now. The greater percentage of my 2 Local Governments have been submerged by flood and several residents, settlements, homes, farms have been chased away by flood. The last time we had this type of flood should be in 2012,” Chima said.

The expression of concerns over the disastrous floods further amplify the agony of the victims. Owing to the magnitude of the losses already incurred, especially human lives lost, it is worrisome that the Buhari-led administration has failed to call for a state of emergency.

Beyond the ongoing interventions by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other related agencies, including non-governmental institutions, it is evident that the government is completely overwhelmed.

The lawmakers should, beyond the lamentations, interrogate the circumstances surrounding the entire disaster, given the hurried explanation advanced by the country’s Minister of Water Resources who had attributed the challenge to excessive rains.

Claims that the release of excess water from Lagdo Dam in neighbouring Cameroon may have been partly responsible for the floods can also not be overlooked.

Acknowledging that the aftermath of the floods would have disastrous consequences for food security should be sufficient grounds for setting up a Commission of Inquiry to weigh on the import of the incident. It is hoped that the Buhari administration and successive governments would draw necessary lessons therefrom.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Security remains the constitutional responsibility of both the State and Local Government. When I was the State Governor, I didn’t wait, complain, or blame anybody. I used my security votes to fight crime. I even created the Bakassi Vigilante in Abia to augment the activities of the Police, and other security agencies in the State to fight crime. I also ensured that their activities were restricted to fighting crime, and not to meddle in domestic, or communal disputes.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Omo-Agege on Gov Okowa

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, on October 13, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Government of Delta State, led by Ifeanyi Okowa, of mismanaging the resources of the State.

Omo-Agege, in a series of tweets, on his verified Twitter handle, @OvieOmoAgege, alleged thus: “There is a broad consensus that the PDP has mismanaged our resources and consigned Delta to permanent underdevelopment, as it has no vision for development politics.”

The Senator is playing the typical opposition card of demonising, and tearing down political opponents which is not alien to Nigerian politics. For now, his accusations are subject to verification. However, it would be more profitable to stick to an issue-based campaign, if only for the purpose of building a sustainable political culture in the country.

It will be interesting to see how Omo-Agege applies himself to ethical conduct and fares in the governorship race.

3. Orker-Jev hits APC

The lawmaker representing Benue North-West Senatorial District, Emmanuel Yisa Orker-Jev, on October 10, berated the APC for failing to keep its campaign promises.

Orker-Jev stated this when he appeared in a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today.

The lawmaker said: “Now eight years down the line, what we have seen is excuses. They claimed that PDP ruled for 16 years and they only spent eight years. You made promises when you knew you’re not going to stay in power beyond eight years.”

The Senator’s position tallies with the views held by many concerned Nigerians. The APC government had assumed leadership in 2015 with a clear-cut promise of majorly addressing insecurity, corruption, and revitalising the economy.

Unarguably, the present condition of the country is a remarkable contrast to the many promises it made before the ascension to power.

It is left for Nigerians to decide whether to retain the APC government as 2023 polls approach, or vote them out, if they feel disappointed with its leadership.

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement, on August 16, 2022, during his mid-term constituency report tour, and town hall meetings within localities in Item in Bende LGA of Abia State. He served as Abia State Governor between 1999-2007. He is currently the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District.

