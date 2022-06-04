NASS REPUBLIC: Who wants Okorocha out of 2023 presidential race? Two other stories

Last week, former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, alleged that his principal’s forced arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was the handiwork of his enemies who are determined to frustrate his 2023 presidential ambition.

We tracked two stories from the National Assembly (NASS), for your reading delight.

1. Okorocha’s troubled presidential pursuit

On May 25, Onwuemeodo, in a statement, claimed that the invasion of Senator Okorocha’s Abuja residence, and his eventual forced arrest by operatives of the EFCC after a 7-hour siege was simply meant to stop him from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential screening.

“The conclusion on our part was that those who had sworn to frustrate Okorocha’s presidential ambition or pursuit, have not relented,” the statement read.

Onwuemeodo’s image-management initiative is well understood against the backdrop of his spin-doctor responsibilities for which Okorocha pays him. He cannot be accused of a less than excellent performance given the alternate story in the media space.

However, as many have argued, the country could have been saved all the drama and show of comedy if the former governor simply made himself available, devoid of the theatrics of locking himself behind closed doors and forcing a break-in.

Perhaps, a big lesson learnt is that the wheel of justice grinds slowly, and that the long arms of the law will eventually catch up with all deviants.

The EFCC must show transparency and diligent prosecution or else be seen as an agency on witch-hunt. Okorocha, on his part, must convince Nigerians that he is not a felon on the run but a man sure of his claims to innocence.

Two other stories

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“The truth is, Chief Edwin Clark knows the South-East cannot get the ticket of any party in an open contest as it is today without a gentleman agreement to concede it to the South-East. If all the (presidential) aspirants from the South-West and South-South cannot support their brothers from the South-East, it is only politically correct to support the North-East geo-political zone, which to me is the shortest route for the South-East geo-political zone to produce the President after their 8 years instead of waiting for another 16 years.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Lawan’s presidential dreams

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on May 26, vowed that, if elected President, he would continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari stopped.

Lawan made the vow in Abuja while soliciting the support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said: “So, I want to start from where Mr. President will stop. I want to consolidate from where Mr. President would have finished. I want to continue all those very successful work and services that President Muhammadu Buhari will provide to Nigerians.”

Lawan, just like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, seems comfortable riding on Buhari’s acclaimed successes to power.

But these have also been interrogated and critics have labeled them as phantom accomplishments. Some ready examples of Buhari’s failures in the last 7 years include the high level of unemployment, poverty, insecurity, corruption, among others.

It is, therefore, disturbing that Lawan and his likes speak of continuing with President Buhari’s seeming failures. All said, it would be interesting to see how far Lawan’s campaign strategy takes him.

3. Threat on Adeyemi’s life

Senator Smart Adeyemi, on May 27, raised the alarm over an alleged threat to his life, and that of his family.

Adeyemi announced this in a statement he personally signed, noting that he was told not to run for the Kogi West Senatorial District seat again.

“As a free citizen of Nigeria, I am consequently adamant to go ahead, regardless of the repercussions,” he resolved.

The alleged threat on Adeyemi’s life, and that of his family, is an unfortunate one. Sadly, threats to life have become a common feature of the Nigerian society.

Needless to add that the threat beams light on the do-or-die approach with which politics is being played in our clime. Though he showed bravery by contesting the election, amidst the threats, it is expedient that relevant security agencies launch an investigation into the issue.

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement, on May 12, 2022, as a reply to elder-statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who claimed that he has betrayed the South-East due to his open support for the presidential ambition of the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. Kalu is the Chief Whip of the Senate. He represents Abia North Senatorial District.

