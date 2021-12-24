National Assembly to forward 2022 budget to Buhari next week – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Friday the National Assembly would forward the 2022 budget to President Muhammadu Buhari next week.

The National Assembly passed the 2022 budget of N17.13 trillion on Wednesday.

Lawan, who disclosed to State House correspondents after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Buhari invited him alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to thank them for quick passage of the budget.

He said: “Mr. President invited the Honourable Speaker and me to come so he could thank the National Assembly through us for working so hard to pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill, which will be brought to Mr. President for his assent by next week by the grace of God.

“We are very optimistic. In fact, we are very sure that Mr. President will sign the bill into an act of the National Assembly next week by the grace of God. And this is the way we should always work together. This is our third Appropriation Bill to be passed before we go on Christmas break.

“It has shown how important the passage and the assent to the budget before the end of the year has been.

“So, I want to thank Mr. President for thanking the National Assembly. This is essentially the reason why he invited the speaker and me to say to the National Assembly, thank you very much for working with us and making the 2022 budget sail through in good time as you did for 2020 and 2021.”

