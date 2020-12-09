National Assembly to propose 30-day formation of cabinet by president, governors

The National Assembly may compel the country’s next president to constitute his cabinet at least 30 days after inauguration or risk impeachment by the parliament.

The proposal is contained in the Transition and Assumption of Office Bill, 2020, sponsored by Kpam Sokpo, which was introduced at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill also seeks to compel state governors to name their cabinets within the same time.

It will also demand the establishment of a special fund for the presidential transition committee to usher in the next occupant of the country’s highest political office.

It read: “Subject to Sections 147 and 302 of the Constitution, the president shall on the assumption of office, appoint ministers within 30 days from the date he took the oath of office.

READ ALSO: National Assembly has no constitutional powers to invite Buhari over insecurity —Malami

“The president shall constitute and appoint all boards of government agencies and parastatals that are due for constitution and appointment within two months from the date of his assumption of office.

“Where the president fails to comply with the provisions of this section without any justifiable reason, he shall be guilty of misconduct as provided under Section 143(2) (b) of the Constitution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions