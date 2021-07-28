News
Nationwide blackout as power grid collapses again
The Nigerian power grid collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday.
The development has caused a total blackout in several parts of the country.
Two electricity distribution companies – Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Kano Electricity Distribution Company – confirmed the collapse of the power grid in a text message to their customers.
In a message sent to the customers Wednesday evening, EKEDC assured that power supply would be restored to areas under its network very soon.
It wrote: “Dear customer, the present outage is due to a system collapse on the National Grid. TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) assures us that supply will be restored shortly.”
On its part, the Kano distribution company in a statement issued by one of its officials, Nura Shawai, said: “This is to kindly inform the general public of another system collapse based on information available to us. This occurred today 28/7/2021 at 12:20 p.m., as the national grid was disrupted, resulting in a national blackout.
“However, the grid controllers have assured that efforts towards restoring supply are in progress, promising speedy reconnection of Kano and other locations to the grid, as soon as the fault is rectified.”
The national grid managed by TCN has suffered frequent collapse over the years.
