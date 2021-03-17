NBC report on unemployment confirms Nigerian govt's lies over job creation | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NBC report on unemployment confirms Nigerian govt’s lies over job creation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a scathing critique of the Federal Government over what it said was its deceit about employment and job creation for Nigerians.
This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 16, by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.
Ologbondiyan was reacting to the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the unemployment rate in the country.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the 33.3 per cent unmoloyment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 6.2 per cent higher than the 27.1 per cent recorded in the second quarter last year.
However, the PDP maintained its stance that the latest figure of the unemployment rate was a direct confirmation that the claims of massive job creation by the present administration are mere statistic hoax being used to deceive the people.
Furthermore, the opposition party alleged that the report by the NBS means that millions of able-bodied Nigerians have lost their jobs and means of livelihood while many more have become underemployed.
This has shown the sad situation that the government has brought the nation, the PDP bemoaned.
Read also: RipplesMetrics…Six charts that capture grim realities of Nigeria’s unemployment numbers
“The rise in unemployment from the alarming 27.1 per cent in Q2, 2020 to 33.3 per cent in Q4 2020, despite the bogus claims of the APC administration, confirms that indeed, there is no hope in sight under the Buhari Presidency and the APC.
“It is clear that the direct cause of the escalating unemployment is the incompetence, as well as the widespread corruption and treasury looting in the Buhari administration, where APC leaders are reported to have looted over N15 trillion, which should have been used to create wealth, develop our country and provide jobs for our citizens,” the PDP claimed.
It condemned the situation in which the unemployment rate among the youths within the age of 15 to 34 years had risen to 42.5 per cent.
The opposition party said that it was obvious that the Federal Government created jobs only in its alleged fake statistics while in reality, it was taking no concrete steps to empower the hard-working citizens.
“More frustrating is that the APC and its administration have promoted a huge racket where Nigerians are deceived to pay for non-existent jobs in ministries, departments, and agencies at alarming costs, ranging between N2 million to N6 million, depending on the agency.
“The APC administration, in its corruption, is allowing such evil enterprise, while millions of Nigerians are weeping on the streets after being defrauded of their hard-earned money, lifesaving, and pensions of aged parents by job fraudsters in official circles,” it alleged.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...