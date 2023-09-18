NCAA, NSIB commence probe into averted plane crash involving Gov Adeleke

The averted plane accident involving Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke is currently being investigated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

A statement from Governor Adeleke’s spokesman Olawale Rasheed claimed that the engine of the aircraft carrying his principal and some of the Osun leader’s aides was tampered with.

“Contrary to the claim by the hanger owner that birds’ nests caused the incident, birds’ nests are made with straws not bidding wires as in this case,” he said Sunday.

Talking about the investigation, the NCAA Director General Capt Musa Nuhu expressed concern over the incident, assuring that a probe into the matter is underway.

Although the operator of the aircraft “submitted the report through the new web-based National Aviation Safety Reporting System, SMS Pro, deployed by NCAA in collaboration with Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in compliance with the provisions of ICAO mandated State Safety Programme and the Civil Aviation Act 2022,” the Sunday statement said, “a full-blown investigation of the incident has since commenced”.

“While expressing relief that the incident ended without any harm, the Honourable Minister assured that the outcome of NCAA’s investigation and recommendations will be implemented in line with Nig. CARS and global best practices,” the statement added.

“NCAA assures the traveling public that it will double its efforts in collaboration with NSIB to maintain and improve upon the high safety aviation standards set in the country over the past decade.”

