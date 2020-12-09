NCC orders mobile network operators to suspend sale, registration of new SIM

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered mobile network operators to instantly suspend the sale and activation of new Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in order to ensure the audit of the Subscriber Registration Database (SRD).

The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, urged the operators to comply with the directive until the audit exercise was completed.

The NCC official said the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, authorised the commission to implement the audit of the SRD.

Adinde, however, said the NCC could grant a request for exemption following an approval by the Federal Government.

“Flouting the directive would attract strict penalties including the possibility of forfeiting the operating licence of the errant mobile network operator,” he stated.

He noted that the NCC directive was important given the prevalence of pre-registered SIMs across the country.

