NCDC confirms 10 cases of COVID-19 Delta Variant in Nigeria
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant, so far.
This was contained in a statement issued by the NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the ministerial briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Tuesday.
The variant has so far been detected in over 90 countries.
While progress had been made in response to the ongoing pandemic with the fact-paced development of diagnostic, therapeutic, and vaccines globally, variants of concern with increased transmissibility pose a threat, Ihekweazu noted.
“With sequencing efforts, we have detected 10 cases which are confirmed to be the Delta variant.
“We are working hard to ensure genomic surveillance of travelers’ samples and to scale up our genomic sequencing capacity.
“While doing this, we are scaling up our testing capability, by the rollout of rapid Diagnostic Test Kits (RTDs), in selected states nationwide.
“As we have mentioned before, we encourage congregate settings, such as hospitals, schools, workplaces, and correctional facilities, to take advantage of the WHO, approved RTDs kits to detect cases promptly,” he explained.
The NCDC boss disclosed that the country’s test positive rate based on Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test alone, the level of virus transmission increased to 3.4 per cent in the country.
“This represents a rise compared to Test Positivity Rate (TPR), which was sustained for several weeks at around 1 percent in the country. In addition, last week five deaths were recorded.
“These figures must serve as a strong warning to be even more on our guard regarding reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread, especially considering the more transmissible Delta variants detected in the country,” he advised.
Furthermore, Ihekweazu noted that Lagos State continued to have the highest contribution to the current caseload in the country.
He noted that states which have recently recorded increases in cases include Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Oyo, and Rivers states.
