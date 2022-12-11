NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with cocaine in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted parcels of cocaine concealed in different parts of a travel bag brought by a returnee from Brazil, Charles Uchemadu.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect who was returning from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos, on December 5.

This, according to him, followed the discovery of three parcels of cocaine weighing 2.70 kilograms in the suspect’s bag.

Babafemi said the NDLEA operatives also intercepted cans of powdered milk, baby food and beverages used to conceal 3.4 kilograms of cannabis going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He added that the substance was intercepted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the airport the same day

The spokesman said: “A freight agent, Ewelike Chibuike Cyril who presented the consignment for export was subsequently arrested.

“Similarly, parcels of cannabis weighing 6.30kgs concealed in sound systems going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, through the SAHCO export shed of the airport were also seized on Thursday, December 8.

“The NDLEA operatives who initially arrested a freight agent, Joseph Obiji, also nabbed another agent, Mbanu Ifeanyi.

“This was a follow-up operation at ASPAMDA market, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos on Friday, December 9.

“At least 15 drug dealers including two females were arrested with 1,400kgs of cannabis sativa among other illicit substances.

“The suspects were arrested at Akala notorious drug hub in Mushin, Lagos, with heroin, methamphetamine, and 320 bottles of codeine syrup during a raid of the area on Friday, December 9.

“Another raid of the popular Idumota business district of Lagos Island on Saturday, December 10 led to the seizure of 35,014 pills of tramadol.”

