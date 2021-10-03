News
NDLEA arrests two suspected suppliers of drugs, communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima, and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu, in Kaduna State.
The duo were caught in possession of hard drugs, ammunition, and communication equipment suspected to be for use by bandits in the state.
The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the two men were arrested around Gwagwalada, on the outskirts of Abuja, on September 30.
He said items recovered from the suspects included 21 RLA 7.45mm ammunition concealed in a water bottle; 16 packs of new two-way radio (walkie-talkie); four Nigerian Army coloured head masks and a wallet containing an army identity card.
Other items recovered from the suspects were Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards issued by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), First Bank, Ecobank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Skye Bank, one United States dollar, Indian hemp, tablets of tramadol, three MTN, two 9mobile and one Airtel SIM packs and one iPhone 12 pro cell phone.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests man with cocaine worth N2.3bn at Abuja airport
Babafemi said: “Also recovered from the men were Samsung A31, one Nokia phone, seven Nigerian Army pass letters, five handbags and one ‘Bagco’ bag containing personal belongings as well as a gallon of palm oil.
“One of the suspects, Galadima, claimed to be an army Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan, and that they were taking the exhibits to Kaduna and Kano
“Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects may have contact with bandits in the North-West part of the country.
“They were possibly moving the ammunition and the two-way radios to bandits who are presently excommunicated due to the suspension of telecommunications services in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kaduna States.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...