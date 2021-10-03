NDLEA arrests two suspected suppliers of drugs, communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima, and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu, in Kaduna State.

The duo were caught in possession of hard drugs, ammunition, and communication equipment suspected to be for use by bandits in the state.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the two men were arrested around Gwagwalada, on the outskirts of Abuja, on September 30.

He said items recovered from the suspects included 21 RLA 7.45mm ammunition concealed in a water bottle; 16 packs of new two-way radio (walkie-talkie); four Nigerian Army coloured head masks and a wallet containing an army identity card.

Other items recovered from the suspects were Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards issued by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), First Bank, Ecobank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Skye Bank, one United States dollar, Indian hemp, tablets of tramadol, three MTN, two 9mobile and one Airtel SIM packs and one iPhone 12 pro cell phone.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests man with cocaine worth N2.3bn at Abuja airport

Babafemi said: “Also recovered from the men were Samsung A31, one Nokia phone, seven Nigerian Army pass letters, five handbags and one ‘Bagco’ bag containing personal belongings as well as a gallon of palm oil.

“One of the suspects, Galadima, claimed to be an army Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan, and that they were taking the exhibits to Kaduna and Kano

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects may have contact with bandits in the North-West part of the country.

“They were possibly moving the ammunition and the two-way radios to bandits who are presently excommunicated due to the suspension of telecommunications services in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kaduna States.”

Join the conversation

Opinions