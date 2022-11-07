NDLEA seizes drugs valued at N200m in 10 months in Cross River

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized illicit drugs with a street value of N200 million in Cross River this year.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Kupi Maulse, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Calabar, said the drugs were seized between January and October.

The seized drugs, according to him, included 77.9 grammes of cocaine, 104.9 grammes of heroin, 23.4 grammes of methamphetamine, 162.52 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and 216.12 kilogrammes of psychotropic drugs all valued at N50 million.

He added that the command also destroyed two farms measuring 15 hectares used for the cultivation of cannabis sativa at Akamkpa and Odukpani forest areas of the state and valued at N150 million.

The NDLEA commander revealed that 159 persons were arrested during the period.

Maulse said: “The command secured 21 convictions while six cases were currently under investigation.

“The remaining cases are awaiting final determination at the Federal High Court in Calabar.

“The mode of operations of the drug dealers in the state include street drug peddling, operating drug joints at the river banks and using of the football fields as smoking joints.

“They also retail and sell drugs inside family houses, especially in the older neighbourhoods.

“Hawking around night clubs and mobile dealers, who do delivery services to their customers on request through mobile phones, are also some of their methods.”

