‘Never bite the finger that fed you’, Fani-Kayode reacts to Obaseki’s disqualification

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to Friday’s disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the screening panel.

The governor was disqualified alongside two other aspirants by the panel which sat at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

He was disqualified for alleged discrepancies in his names and certificates.

The outspoken ex-minister, who reacted to the governor’s debacle on his Twitter handle, described the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as a formidable adversary and skillful fighter.

He wrote: “One of the most important virtues in life is LOYALTY. Never bite the finger that fed you.

“Obaseki has learnt this lesson the hard way. I have known Oshiomole for years. He is a formidable adversary, a skilful fighter and a tough cookie. Obaseki could never have outmanoeuvred him.”

