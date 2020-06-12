Oyo discharges 64 COVID-19 patients

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Friday 64 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

Makinde, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the patients were discharged after they tested negative for the virus in the confirmatory test.

He added that the figure brought the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 176.

The governor said:

“64 confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 176.”

He added that thirty-six new cases had been confirmed in the state.

Makinde also disclosed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had increased to 434.

He added “Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-six suspected cases came back positive. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at today is 434”.

“Community-based testing for COVID-19 has commenced in 10 local government areas across the state; Oluyole, Lagelu, Ibadan South East, Ibadan North, Ibadan South West, Oyo East, Itesiwaju, Ogbomoso South, Ibarapa North and Saki East.”

