NFF denies sacking Rohr, but sources say coach is being pressured to resign

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied sacking Gernot Rohr, the manager of the Nigerian national men’s football team, Super Eagles.

The denial comes after reports made the round on Thursday that the football house had parted ways with the Franco-German coach after five years of service.

Rohr, who had been with the team since August 2016, was said to have been sent packing following a meeting of football stakeholders in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

But according to a response from NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, the football house is not aware of such act.

“I’m not aware of Rohr’s sack because there are procedures for doing things at the federation,” the football chief told newsmen.

“Before such a decision could be taken, there will be a meeting of the NFF board and a release issued to the public.

“As for now, I’m not aware of the sack. The online platform you claimed reported the story cannot announce his sack without confirmation from the NFF.”

Pressure had recently mounted on Rohr after the Super Eagles struggled to achieve a draw against Cape Verde in their final 2022 World Cup group game last Tuesday.

Despite the 1-1 draw seeing Nigeria through to the final round of the qualifiers, fans expressed their displeasure with the style of play as well as the quality of Rohr’s team.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the NFF was no longer pleased with the situation of things with the team, and has been mounting pressure on Rohr to resign.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the Franco-German gaffer is being owed several months’ salary, and also, based on the contract signed, a sack rather than resignation would cost the NFF a fortune.

