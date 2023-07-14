NGX bearish run continues with N97.57 billion loss

Nascon led the gainers’ list on Friday, with UAC Nigeria topping the losers’ table, as the stock market valuation depreciated by 0.28 per cent, extending its bearish run, which started on Wednesday.

According to stock market data released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the market capitalisation sheds N97.57 billion to settle at N34.06 trillion, from N34.16 trillion.

The All-Share Index fell to 62,569.73 ASI, from 62,748.94 ASI, as it lost 179.21 basis points.

At the end of today’s session, over 600.48 billion shares were traded in 9,554 deals, valued at N8.82 billion, falling short of the N10.44 billion spent on Thursday for 798.46 million shares in 10,296 deals.

Nascon topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N2.55 kobo to end trading at N25.50 kobo from N1.50 kobo per share.

John Holt gained N0.16 kobo to move from N1.65 kobo to N1.81 kobo per share.

Skyway Aviation gained N1.30 kobo to close at N14.75 kobo, above its opening price of N13.45 kobo per share.

TIP’s share price was up by 8.93 per cent, moving from N0.56 kobo to N0.61 kobo per share.

Guinea Insurance recorded an 8 per cent rise in share price, appreciating from N0.25 kobo to N0.27 kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria topped the losers’ table after shedding N1 to drop from N10 to N9 per share.

Champion Brew’s share price dropped by N0.35 kobo to end trading at N3.15 kobo from N3.50 kobo per share.

Wema Bank lost N0.45 kobo to end trading with N4.05 from N4.50 kobo per share.

Flour Mill’s share dropped from N34 to N30.60 kobo per share after losing N3.40 kobo during trading.

McNichols lost 10 per cent, dropping from N0.70 kobo to N0.63 kobo per share.

Access Corporation led the day’s trading with 94.16 million shares valued at N1.42 billion.

UBA followed with 54.11 million shares worth N669.33 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 48.69 million shares worth N318.85 million.

Zenith Bank traded 36.42 million shares valued at N1.14 billion, while Transcorp sold 36.42 million shares valued at N116.73 million.

