Business
NGX: Investors gain N132.4bn as ASI appreciates by 0.34%
The All-Share Index rose by 0.34% at the close of trading on Wednesday.
After five hours of trading, the ASI rose to 71,284.56 from 71,041.05 posted by the bourse the previous day.
Similarly, the market capitalization increased today by N13 billion to N39.00 trillion from N38.87 trillion recorded on Monday.
The market turnover also increased to N6.61 billion from N5.62 billion.
20 stocks advanced, 38 declined, while 58 others remained unchanged in 6,579 deals in today’s trading.
Seplat Energy topped the gainers’ chat with a 10% growth in share price to close at N2,310.10 from the previous N2,100.10.
Meyer, Sunu Assurances Nigeria, and Nestle Nigeria Plc completed the list of gainers with 9.79%, 9.56%, and 9.52% rise in share prices.
Guinea Insurance led the losers’ table after it shed 10% off its share price to close at N0.27 from the previous N0.30 per share.
Omatek Ventures, Abbey Mortgage Bank, and Neimeth International Pharmaceutical with 9.88%, 9.68%, and 9.45% drop in share prices are other decliners in today’s trading.
In terms of volume trading, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 56.908 million shares valued at N2.191 billion in 261 deals.
Transcorp followed with investors trading 27.382 million shares worth N184.09 million in 221 deals.
United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 21.443 million shares valued at N456.4 million in 385 deals to complete the top three in this category.
GTCO led the value of traded shares index with a 33.14% contribution while MTN Nigeria and Nestle followed closely behind.
