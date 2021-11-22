NGX: Oando tops active trades as Honeywell Flour, First Bank lead gainers

The capital market was up 0.14 percent on Monday, following an increase in the equity capitalization from N22.54 trillion to N22.57 trillion at close of the day’s business.

This reflected in the All Share Index which rose by 60.86 basis points to close at 43,260.13 compared to 43,199.27 posted last Friday.

Investors traded 2.40 billion shares valued at N16.46 billion in 4,811 deals on Monday.

This surpassed 199.51 million shares worth N3.25 billion that exchanged hands in 3,917 deals last week.

On the equities table, Honeywell Flour topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by N0.33kobo to end trading at N3.72kobo from N3.39kobo per share.

NEM’s share price rose by 0.15 percent to move from N1.90kobo per share to N2.05 per share at the end of trading.

First Bank’s share price was up by N0.75kobo to end trading with N12.30kobo from N11.55kobo per share.

Oando gained N0.29kobo to move from N4.86kobo to N5.15kobo per share.

Champion Breweries’ share price increased by N0.10kobo to move from N2.61kobo to N2.71kobo per share.

TIP led the losers’ chart after shedding 9.76 percent from its share price to drop from N0.41kobo to N0.37kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price declined from N1.54kobo to N1.39kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo in its share price.

FTN Cocoa’s share price declined from N0.44kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 9.09 percent from its share price during trading.

Japaul Gold’s share price dropped by 4.88 percent to end trading at N0.39kobo from N0.41kobo per share.

Universal Insurance completed the list after shedding 4.76 percent in share price to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Oando led the active trade with 1.97 billion shares worth N11.83 billion.

Mutual Benefit shares were traded at a volume of 133.97 million and valued at N32.59 million.

First Bank was next with 88.65 million shares traded at a cost of N1.07 billion.

GTCO reported 43.15 million shares worth N1.10 billion while Sterling Bank recorded over 25.49 million traded shares at a value of N37.74 million.

