NGX roundup: Stock market records N22.70bn deals in five days

The Nigerian capital market ended this week’s trading with 1.331 billion shares worth N22.7 billion traded by investors in 24,039 deals.

This surpassed last week’s 1.785 billion shares valued at N19.614 billion and traded in 27,822 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

With 886.121 million shares valued at N10.058 billion traded in 11.563 deals in the financial sector, the industry topped the trading this week.

The Consumer Goods Industry recorded 107.592 million shares worth N4.472 billion in 3,833 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry reported 102.192 million shares valued at N198.07 billion in 1,008 deals.

Top three equities

Nigerian banks were the top three equities this week, with Access Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc accounting for 23.80 percent and 19.18 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Investors traded 316.758 million shares worth N4.353 billion in 3,476 deals across Access Bank, GTCO and Fidelity Bank in five days.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

SCOA gained N0.53kobo to jump from N1.25kobo per share to N1.78kobo per share.

RT Briscoe stock value rose by N0.11kobo to close the week with N0.39kobo compared to the opening price of N0.28kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors lose N26.88bn as stock market slips to bearish zone

Sunu Assurance share price rose by 30 percent to move from N0.30kobo to N0.39kobo per share.

Guinness gained N11.95kobo to rise from N48.55kobo to N60.50kobo per share.

Flour Mill’s share price rose by N3.10kobo to close at N32.30kobo against the N29.20kobo recorded last week.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Pharmdeko topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.33kobo to drop from N1.98 kobo to N1.65kobo per share.

Okomu Oil’s share value dropped from N142 to N127.80kobo per share after losing N14.20kobo during trading.

Juli Plc lost 9.89 percent from its share to end the week with N0.82kobo, below the N0.91kobo per share posted last week.

Guinea Insurance share price was down by 9.09 percent to end the week with N0.20kobo against the N0.22kobo per share recorded last week.

PZ Cussons lost N0.50kobo to drop from N6.95kobo to N6.45kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now