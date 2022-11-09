Politics
Niger Gov declares Thursday public holiday for LGA elections
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, has declared Thursday, November 10, as a state-wide public holiday as the state holds its local government elections.
Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the public holiday was to enable residents of the state to “actively participate by going to the polling units and casting their ballots in the state’s Local Government Elections.”
Matane also disclosed that during the election period, markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles will be restricted except for those on essential duties.
“Government is urging citizens to go out and perform their civic duties on Thursday, 10th November, 2022, as this presents yet another avenue to elect representatives and leaders who expectedly will work for our collective aspirations at the Local Government level.
“His Excellency, Governor Sani Bello, has directed all security agencies in the state to ensure violence-free elections, and the government is committed to safeguarding and guaranteeing a hitch-free process,” Matane said in the statement.
