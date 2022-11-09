Again, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Buhari’s absence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the one again presiding over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) currently ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is away in the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

The hybrid meeting which holds every Wednesday, has the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), attending the meeting physically.

Also present are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Others are Ministers of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; and Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and the Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sharon Ikeazor.

