Nigeria Army vows to unmask masterminds of Plateau violence
The Nigerian Army on Saturday vowed to unmask the masterminds of violence in Plateau State.
The Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, stated this when he received the reports of a special peace committee set up by the task force in Jos, the state capital.
The task force inaugurated the committee on September 11 to proffer a lasting solution to the problem.
Ali warned community leaders that allow criminals to hide in their domains to stop an such act or face the full wrath of the law.
READ ALSO:Plateau killings against Islamic tenets – JNI
He charged the people of Plateau to cooperate with security agents in the ongoing efforts at achieving sustainable peace in the state.
The commander said: “I want to send a strong warning to crisis merchants and those that allow their communities to be used as hideouts for criminals.
“We will deal decisively with anyone found harbouring criminals irrespective of position and status in the society.”
