Nigeria at crossroads because Buhari govt has failed –Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has declared that the security situation in the country has put Nigeria at crossroads because the government of the day has failed.

Gani Adams, who made the comments while reacting to the abduction of students from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, added that it was absurd that bandits abducted over 600 secondary school students during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Katsina State.

Reacting further after his ordination as an Apostle at the Saviour’s Ministries on Sunday in Lagos State, Gani Adams, lamented that it was saddening to accept the situation as a parent, but also ridiculous as a leader who knows much about what it takes to lead a country like Nigeria.

Gani Adams also used the medium to blame the President Buhari-led administration for the security situation in Nigeria.

He said; “There is no denying the fact that Nigeria is at a crossroads, because the present situation in the country is a pointer to the fact that this government has failed,” Adams said.

“How can you explain the abduction of about 600 students in a school? It is saddening to accept this as a parent, but also ridiculous as a leader who knows much about what it takes to lead a country like Nigeria.

“The abduction happened in Katsina State, the country home of the president, where he was presently on a week-long visit. It is absurd.

“The whole event is a justification of the failures of the present administration under Buhari and Nigeria is in for a long battle against insurgency,” Gani Adams concluded.

