Nigeria can solve many of its problems without foreign aid —Osinbajo

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is of the opinion that Nigeria can solve the many problems that it is faced with, without seeking foreign aid to get the identified problems sorted out.

Prof Osinbajo made the comments on Saturday while receiving a delegation from the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) at the Presidential Villa, in the FCT, Abuja.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Prof Osinbajo said that it was possible for Nigerians to solve their problems in view of their notable performance and achievements across diverse fields at home and abroad.

He said “I am glad to hear the good things that have been done by the college through the years.

“I believe that a lot of our problems, some of the aids that we need, can be provided by ourselves. We have the resources including human capacity to do it.”

The Vice President also thanked the delegation for the visit, assuring the College of the Federal Government’s continued support.

Earlier in his remarks, the immediate past President of the College, Prof. King-David Yawe highlighted some of the achievements of WACS especially with regards to free medical outreaches to several Nigerian communities.

