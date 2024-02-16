Nigeria claims troops killed 254 suspected terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday that troops in the various theatres of operations across the country killed 254 suspected terrorists and arrested 264 others in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

He said the troops also arrested 104 suspected oil thieves and rescued 73 kidnapped persons during the period.

Buba added that the troops denied the oil thieves of N2.6 billion in the South-South.

According to him, 378 assorted weapons and 4,705 assorted ammunition were recovered from the criminals in the operations.

The spokesman said: “During the week under review troops recorded the following: troops neutralised 254 and arrested 264 of them.

“The ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations have prevented these evil elements from accomplishing their strategic objectives.

“Items retrieved from the suspects in the operations are – 131 AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles, two G3 rifles, three SMGs, 69 locally- fabricated guns, 57 pump action guns, seven pistols, 14 locally- fabricated pistols, five revolver rifles, four revolver pistols, 45 Dane guns, four locally- made single barrel, and two hand grenades, seven RPG Launchers, one RPG bomb, one locally- made double barrel gun, 17 Dane gun double barrel and IEDs.

Others are – 2,444 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,712 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 80 rounds of 9mm ammo, 61 rounds of 5.45 x 39mm ammo, six rounds of 0.44-inch ammo, 415 live cartridges, 10 empty cases of cartridges, 11 magazines, 18 vehicles, 40 motorcycles, 74 mobile phones, 4 Baofeng radios and the sum of N748,430 among other items.”

