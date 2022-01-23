Nigeria gun for AFCON Q’final ticket in Tunisia duel today

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be battling their Tunisian counterparts in a round-of-16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) today (Sunday).

The Eagles, led by coach Austin Eguavoen, secured three straight wins in the group stage to finish as winners of Group D.

Nigeria defeated Egypt 1-0 in their opening game before thrashing Sudan 3-1 and seeing off Guinea-Bissau 2-0 within the first two weeks of the Cameroon tournament.

Read Also: Eguavoen elated after winning Best Coach of AFCON group stage

Tunisia finished on third spot in Group F, and advances as one of the four best third-placed teams after securing just one win in the group stage.

The North Africans have had their team ravaged by COVID-19, as reports say that about 12 players and staff are currently down with the virus and will not participate in Sunday’s game.

The last-16 clash would be a repeat of the third-place playoffs meeting of both countries at the last edition of the tournament in Egypt 2019, where Nigeria won 1-0.

Sunday’s clash is set to kick off by 8:00p.m.

