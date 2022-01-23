Sports
EPL: Chelsea defeat Spurs after Liverpool cut Man City lead with win at Palace
Chelsea overcame Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League encounter on Sunday, with two quickfire goals in the second half sealing the win at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are beating their local rivals for the third time in three weeks, as the win comes after Chelsea won both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final 3-0 on aggregate to set up a final against Liverpool.
After a goalless first half, Hakim Ziyech scored within two minutes of the restart following a fine run from Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Defender Thiago Silva doubled the lead when he headed in from Mason Mount’s excellent free-kick delivery.
The defeat was Tottenham’s first in the Premier league since Antonio Conte replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November.
Read Also: De Bruyne nets winner as Man City beat Chelsea to extend EPL lead
Earlier on Sunday, Liverpool put up a fine performance to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park.
The victory boosted the Reds’ hopes of catching leaders Manchester City as they cut the lead to nine points.
Recall that City dropped points for the first time since October with a 1-1 draw away to Southampton at the weekend.
In the other Premier League games played on Sunday Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at the Emirates Stadium while Leicester City were also held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Brighton.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...