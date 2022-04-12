Nigeria in very bad shape, only PDP can rebuild it —Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has decried the appalling state of the country’s economy while pledging that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can redress the issues, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Saraki made this call on Monday while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting alongside his co-aspirants, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State at Creek Haven Government House in Yenagoa.

He also stated that Nigeria’s interests takes precedence over personal goals.

That is why, according to the former Kwara State Governor, they embarked on the journey to discuss with the Bayelsa governor and other key players on how to establish an agreement on the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s election.

“We are here to intimate the governor on our efforts to have a consensus candidate. As you all know, three of us have indicated interest to run on the platform of the PDP. We have been going around talking to the leaders of our party.

“The governor of Bayelsa is not only a leader but a key stakeholder who has a role to play in the 2023 election.

“The country, despite the propaganda of the APC, is in a very bad shape. It is only the PDP that can rebuild it and give it the direction it needs.

“We all have individual ambitions. But what we have come to accept and believe is that the interest of Nigeria is far bigger than individual interests. That is why, in the last three weeks, we have been moving round the country, letting our leaders know that a consensus approach should be used to pick any of us.

“Our appeal to Nigerians is that we feel your pains, the hardship and insecurity. That is why our ambition is to return this country to PDP and make your lives better.

“We have come to seek your support as we approach 2023. We have spoken very well and feel encouraged by the governor’s words. Let us start now in building those blocks that will ensure that PDP makes Nigeria a better place,” Saraki said.

Two weeks ago, Saraki had offered suggestions on how to tackle the security challenges.

“The federal government must immediately establish an inter-agency task force that will formulate strategies to smoke out all bandits on Kaduna-Abuja rail and vehicle routes. The recommendation of this task force must be acted upon immediately. In the long term, the task force should provide Nigerians with a strategy for ridding the entire country of bandits, insurgents and kidnappers,” he noted.

