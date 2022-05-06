‘Nigeria is finished,’ Sowore reacts to Emefiele’s presidential bid

The presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC) on Friday slammed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who is eyeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

The CBN governor picked up the ruling party’s nomination and expression of interest forms on Friday.

Sowore, who reacted to the development in a Facebook post, said the move as an indication that the country was close to the precipice.

He described Emefiele as one of the black sheep of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The activist claimed that the CBN governor flouted the constitution for refusing to resign from the position before declaring his presidential bid.

He wrote: “Godwin Emefiele, Muhammadu Buhari and his Cabal personal banker, most importantly one of Nigeria’s longest-serving and probably most brazen thieves, has picked up the All Progressives Congress N100m Presidential Nomination Form. Nigeria is finished.”

