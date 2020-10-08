Nigeria needs $2bn to provide electricity for 80m citizens –REA

Nigeria requires an outlay of $2 billion to provide electricity to 80 million people or roughly 39% of its population, who do not have access to power, and who are dominantly rural dwellers, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said on Wednesday.

Salihijo Ahmad, the managing director, told participants in Abuja at an REA-National Assembly session on rural electrification programmes, implementation, legislation and sustainability.

The workshop sought to enlighten legislators about the resources the REA needed for its operation as regards the 2021 budget.

Mr Ahmad stated the significance of the off-grid segment of the power sector in meeting the demands of the unserved population.

“The concern of the agency is not just to have electricity but a consideration of the transformation of economies with the provision of power.

“The most important is that we have a gap of over $2bn which we require to power 80 million Nigerians who do not currently have electricity.”

Goddy Jedy-Agba, the minister of state for power, pressed for the utilisation of renewable energy to augment grid output and the bridge electricity gap especially in rural areas.