Nigeria needs decisive, courageous leader to tackle insecurity – Wike

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday Nigeria was in dire need of a decisive and courageous leader to tackle its security challenges.

He stated this in a chat with journalists shortly after he was screened by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential screening committee led by former Senate President, David Mark, in Abuja.

The governor said anybody that would lead the country in 2023 must be ready to stamp out the seemingly intractable security crises that have almost paralyzed the country.

He described as irrelevant any discussion that shied away from solutions to the scourge.

The committee screened 17 presidential aspirants on Friday with two individuals failing to scale the hurdle put in place by the party.

Wike said: “The major problem in the country today is insecurity. If you can’t tackle insecurity crises, then there is nothing to talk about.

“I believe if you reduce the situation of insecurity to a level where people are happy then you can talk about the economy. So you can’t talk about the economy without talking about the environment being safe.

“You can’t talk about improving agriculture when people can’t go to the farm. So, everything revolves around security, and that requires strong and courageous leadership. “

