Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up | Ripples Nigeria

The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to 32nd position.

According to a statement by FIFA, the ranking point for each team is now calculated to two decimal places to enhance precision.

The ranking now has the Super Eagles, who recorded victories over the Benin Republic and Lesotho in last month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, ranking third in Africa after getting 1,474 points.

Before the latest ranking, the Super Eagles were in the fifth position in Africa but is now behind the continent’s No.1 ranked team, Senegal, who dropped two places and second-placed Tunisia, who maintained their position.

Also, Algeria and Morocco claimed the fourth and fifth positions respectively, after they dropped two and one steps behind. Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Ivory Coast completed the Top 10 teams.

However, the podium remained unchanged as Belgium remained the top team in the world, followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal accordingly. Spain, Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, and Denmark also joined the Top 10. The next FIFA ranking will be published on May 27.

