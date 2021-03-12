Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his election into the FIFA council.
Pinnick was elected into the position during the 43rd edition of the Ordinary and Elective General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) held in Morocco on Friday.
The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) became only the third Nigerian ever to win a seat at the execitive council of the highest football ruling body.
In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Minister Dare tasked Pinnick to use the opportunity as a member of the Council to make Nigerian football – as well as African and world football – better than he met it.
“This is an opportunity to use your new position to make Nigerian, African and World football great again and make it better than you met it,” the statement read.
“This is the reward of hard work and unity of purpose. We are better off when we support our collective aspirations for the development of our great country. This is an honour well deserved.”
Recall that Dare had prior to the election declared Federal Government’s support for Pinnick’s bid, as photos of their meeting in Abuja were made available to the media.
Dare went on to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, the Foreign Affairs ministry, football stakeholders and Nigerians as a whole for making the dream a reality.
Only Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu had had the opportunity to occupy a seat at the FIFA executive council before Pinnick.
